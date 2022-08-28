TKR to meet Barbados Royals in women's 6ixty final

Trinbago Knight Riders pacer Ravi Rampaul celebrates a wicket in the 6ixty tournament. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders -

THE TRINBAGO Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will meet in the women's 6ixty final on Sunday, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts from 3 pm.

Both teams finished in the top two positions after the preliminary round ended on Saturday, after the Royals whipped the Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets.

All three teams gained four points from their four matches, but TKR had the best run-rate of 0.914, followed by the Royals (0.075) and the Amazon Warriors (-0.847).

On Saturday, the Amazon Warriors were dismissed for 58 in 9.5 overs, with captain Stafanie Taylor (28 off 25 balls with four fours) and opener Shemaine Campbelle (13 off 17 balls) the only batters to reach double figures. Qiana Joseph, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman and skipper Hayley Matthews took one wicket apiece for the Royals.

Matthews hit an unbeaten 25 (18 balls, three fours) and Chloe Tyron was not out on 27 (21 balls, two fours) as the Royals responded with 59/1 off 7.3 overs.