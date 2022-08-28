Sandy ends tough World Junior Cycling campaign

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's Phoebe Sandy did not advance to the second round of women’s keirin competition when the final day of the 2022 Junior Track Cycling World Championships was staged in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday.

In heat one of three, Sandy placed fifth and was unable to automatically advance to the second round. She was given another opportunity to qualify through the repechage round but faltered again and placed fifth once more.

Her keirin exit ends a tough campaign for Team TT as Sandy had similar results in the sprint and placed 13th in the 500m time trial.

TT’s Devante Laurence also participated but he also had a challenging debut in the sprint and keirin events.

The team was coached by Gregory D’Andrade.