Russell blasts TKR men's into 6ixty semis

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell - PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

ANDRE RUSSELL blasted a stroke-filled 72 as the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) advanced to the semi-final round of the inaugural 6ixty men's competition, courtesy of a three-run win over St Kitts/Nevis Patriots on Saturday, at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

The TKR joined the Patriots, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals in Sunday's semis. At 10 am, the Tallawahs will face hosts Patriots and, at 12.30 pm, the Royals will square off against TKR. The final is also set for Sunday, from 5.30 pm.

The Tallawahs topped the preliminary round stage with four points, and a net run-rate of 2.933, followed by the Royals (four points, net run-rate of 1.030), TKR (four points, net run-rate of 0.301), Patriots (two points, net run-rate of -0.154), St Lucia Kings (two points, net run-rate of -1.623) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (two points, net run-rate of -2.041).

The TKR men, who were sent to bat first, blazed their way to a tally of 155 runs for the loss of five wickets. Russell's knock featured five fours and six sixes, and came off 24 deliveries. Seifert and Webster each struck three fours and a six in their innings; Seifert faced 13 balls and Webster ten.

Sherfane Rutherford struck the fastest half-century in the tournament (off 14 balls), but he was dismissed next ball for 50 (seven sixes and a four). Opener Andre Fletcher chipped in with 33 (15 balls, four fours and two sixes), while Dominic Drakes made 33 not out (ten balls, two fours and four sixes) and the evergreen Chris Gayle 19 not out (16 balls, one four and one six) as the Patriots reached 152/4 in their allotted ten overs.

TKR pacer Anderson Phillip claimed three wickets for 17 runs.

The TKR and Barbados Royals will meet in the women's 6ixty final on Sunday, also at Warner Park, from 3 pm.

Both teams finished in the top two positions after the preliminary round ended on Saturday, after the Royals whipped the Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets.

All three teams gained four points from their four matches, but TKR had the best run-rate of 0.914, followed by the Royals (0.075) and the Amazon Warriors (-0.847).

On Saturday, the Amazon Warriors were dismissed for 58 in 9.5 overs, with captain Stafanie Taylor (28 off 25 balls with four fours) and opener Shemaine Campbelle (13 off 17 balls) the only batters to reach double figures. Qiana Joseph, Fatima Sana, Shakera Selman and skipper Hayley Matthews took one wicket apiece for the Royals.

Matthews hit an unbeaten 25 (18 balls, three fours) and Chloe Tyron was not out on 27 (21 balls, two fours) as the Royals responded with 59/1 off 7.3 overs.

The Kings and the Royals were the other victorious teams, on the final day of the 6ixty men's preliminary round, on Saturday.

The Kings registered their lone, by eight runs, over the Tallawahs.

The Kings, who were sent in to bat first, posted 109 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Player of the Match Roshon Primus hitting 48 off 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes, and opener Johnson Charles 32 off 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Pace bowler Joshua James took two wickets for 25 runs for the Tallawahs.

In response, the Tallawahs were only able to reach 101/4, with Amir Jangoo hitting 44 (20 balls, three fours and three sixes) and captain Rovman Powell 34 (25 balls, two fours and three sixes). Fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn claimed 2/18 for the Kings.

In the second match of the day, the Royals earned a two-wicket win over the Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors, who were made to bat first, were dismissed for 108 in their ten overs, with captain Shimron Hetmyer blasting 32 off 18 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes, while Heinrich Klassen contributing 25 (15 balls, two fours and a six). Left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds got two wickets for nine runs for the Royals.

Captain Kyle Mayers struck 31 (16 balls, four sixes and a four) while fellow opener Rahkeem Cornwall slammed 21 off eight balls (two fours and two sixes) as the Royals replied with 111/4 with ten deliveries remaining. Corbin Bosch was unbeaten on 26 (11 balls, two fours and two sixes).

For the Amazon Warriors, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took 2/12.