Royals join Tallawahs in men's 6ixty semis

In this August 26, 2020 file photo, Kyle Mayers of Barbados Tridents (now Royals) hits a six during the team's Hero Caribbean Premier League match 14 against Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

BARBADOS ROYALS joined Jamaica Tallawahs in the semi-finals of the men's 6ixty competition on Saturday with a two-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, in their last preliminary round match, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both the Royals and leaders Tallawahs have four points from three matches, with the Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Amazon Warriors each on two points apiece.

The Amazon Warriors, who were made to bat first, were dismissed for 108 in their ten overs, with captain Shimron Hetmyer blasting 32 off 18 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes, while Heinrich Klassen contributing 25 (15 balls, two fours and a six). Left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds got two wickets for nine runs for the Royals.

Captain Kyle Mayers struck 31 (16 balls, four sixes and a four) while fellow opener Rahkeem Cornwall slammed 21 off eight balls (two fours and two sixes) as the Royals replied with 111/4 with ten deliveries remaining. Corbin Bosch was unbeaten on 26 (11 balls, two fours and two sixes).

For the Amazon Warriors, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took 2/12.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots will meet on Saturday at 5.30 pm, in the final first round match of this inaugural tournament. The winners of this match will progress to the last four, but the losers can also move into the semis, depending on their overall run-rate.