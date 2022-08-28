Oropouche East MP knocks proposed restructuring of HDC

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is questioning plans to restructure the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to form three different companies in the delivery of state-subsided homes.

In a statement, Moonlial, a former housing minister, claimed this move was further evidence of Government's incompetence.

"All the public-private partnerships programmes started have crashed, and the Rowley regime did not introduce a single new or innovation measure of its own to ramp up home construction."

He boasted under the People's Partnership in 2014, the HDC was distributing 100 new houses per week and would have continued that pattern were it still in office.

"The scheme of remaking the HDC is another slipshod move by the Government to appear to be active and to mask its ineptitude in the provision of public housing."

"This 'breaking up of state enterprises' model is doomed to failure and will lead to further unemployment and poverty."

He did not see a reorganised HDC, as outlined by Robinson-Regis, doing anything to ease the housing backlog in TT or improve people's quality of life.

At a key distribution ceremony at the HDC's Carlton Place apartment towers in San Fernando on August 22, Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said Cabinet is currently considering reorganising the HDC to ensure more efficient delivery of housing to people who need it most.

While the HDC's mandate has always been to provide affordable housing for people most in need of it, Robinson-Regis lamented the company had lost its way and strayed from its original moorings between 2010 and 2015 under the People's Partnership.

"Suddenly. It stopped building homes for single mothers and fathers who were doing everything possible to provide a safe space and community for their children to call home."

Since returning to office in September 2015, Robinson-Regis said it is the PNM's mandate to return the HDC to its original moorings.

After consultations with HDC's board of directors and management; the Public Services Association (PSA) and National Union of Government and Federated Workers' Union (NUGFW)- which represent the HDC's workers; former attorney general (now Rural Development and Local Government Minister) Faris Al-Rawi and his successor Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, a proposal to re-structure the HDC was taken to Cabinet.

Under this proposal, Robinson-Regis said, "HDC's body corporate will continue to exist. However, it will be reorganised in such a manner that it will be a holding company which will continued to be governed by a board (of directors).

Three subsidiary companies will be formed within this new organisational structure.

* HDC Construction Company Ltd which will manage all elements of HDC's property development, including land acquisition, urban planning, project and construction management and provision of financing solutions to undertake construction projects.

*HDC Facilities Estate Management Company Ltd. This company's mandate will include the maintenance of rental housing units and partnering with local government corporations and other external entities to promote and upkeep sustainable communities.

Robinson-Regis was confident that once these changes were implemented, the population's perception of the HDC would be significantly better.

She also said the PSA and NUGFW have pledged to work with Government in transforming the HDC and this exercise will not see any job losses at the company.

"We do not intend for there to be any job losses."

