Former Newsday editor's funeral on Tuesday

Suzanne Mills. -

The funeral of former Newsday editor-in-chief, Suzanne Mills will take place on Tuesday.

The Mills family said there would be a separate, private cremation but the funeral would take place at the Church of The Nativity, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin and it would be steamed on YouTube.

“The Mills family will like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and wishes during this difficult time.”

Mills, 59, was the daughter of Newsday founding editor-in-chief and chairman, Therese Mills. Her body was found at her Aquamarine Drive, Diamond Vale home on August 14 after neighbours called the police when they noticed a smell coming from her house.

Her autopsy was done on Thursday but was found to be inconclusive because of the advanced stage of decomposition of the body.