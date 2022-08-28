Celebrating TT's diamond jubilee with The Fire of Love

Freetown Collective's Muhammad Muwakil performs at their concert at Sound Forge, Port of Spain in February 2022. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

Freetown Collective, 3Canal and Annalie Prime take their love and fire to the stage on September 2 to celebrate TT’s diamond jubilee, and reanimate what it means to be independent, self-sufficient and free.

The Fire of Love concert takes place for one night only at Sound Forge, Port of Spain. Together, the artistes –whose genres span soca, rapso and roots-pop – promise to deliver word, sound and power, in their unique rhythms and styles, rooted in calypso.

"All distinctive in the expression of their craft, this collaboration reinforces what connects these 'independents' as artistes actively involved in the long, winding process of nation-building. They have chosen to create and grow independent of prevailing industry formulae for success, which they have also defined by their own markers, and they have consciously set about finding and exploring their own voices," a release states.

In reflecting on the significance of the diamond jubilee, Wendell Manwarren of 3Canal quotes Guyanese poet Martin Carter, “The more the men of Our Time We are, the more Our Time IS…” For him, this idea “has always been fraught with meaning, as a way of recognizing the responsibility we all bear in making and shaping Our Time.” He adds, “It is up to us to mark these moments as a nation and a people, for in doing so we imbue it with meaning and make it come alive beyond mere symbolism.”

For Annalie Prime, the youngest of a cast that altogether comprises over five decades of music, “It is as much an honour to work with and learn from these giants, as it is to connect with and contribute to the deeper and greater meaning of the show itself.” She continues, “I get a sense of community, strength and pride in all the work that has been done and is being done to keep the culture alive, fiery and of course, full of love.”

As a demonstration of the artistes’ commitment to recognising the giants of the past, a bonus surprise tribute is set to close the show, and promises, according to co-producer Jayron “Rawkus” Remy, “to keep the love-fire blazing into our 61st year!”

“We want patrons to leave feeling hopeful, proud and powerful, knowing that they can achieve anything, that they are limitless and that present circumstances will not dictate the outcome of our lives. These are unprecedented times for humanity and I feel like there is a great fight in us to stay above the waves at this point. It’s about lighting up the darkness!”, says Muhammad Muwakil of Freetown Collective.

All tickets can be purchased online at https://islandetickets.com/event/FireofLove and at the Big Black Box and Sound Forge box offices. Show time is 10 pm, gates open at 9 pm. Observation of covid19 protocols is encouraged.

For more information, follow @wearefreetown, @annalieprime and @3canaltt across social media platforms.