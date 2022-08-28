4 cops hospitalised after accident near Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

Tesfa Defour (right) and his passenger look on at his wrecked car which collided with a panel van at Tarouba on Sunday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Four police constables were injured in an accident on Sunday after doing extra duty at a fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The injured men are PCs St John, Edwards, Colvis, and Li, all from the Port of Spain Court and Process Unit. They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where they remained up to Sunday afternoon.

Two civilians, Tesfa Defour and a friend, identified only as Shane, received minor injuries. They were medically examined by paramedics at the scene and allowed to leave.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Brian Lara Stadium Road and Gasparillo ByPass Road at around 10.30 am. The officers and the two civilians were leaving the FOC Colours Of Pandora fete at the academy.

Supt Richard Smith of the Southern Division said the officers were in a white panel van, driven by St John.

From what he was told, the van exited the link road and turned right. A Nissan Cefiro car driven by DeFour, and heading the same direction, collided with the van.

The van flipped, throwing out two of the officers. It landed partially on the car at the roadside.

Smith said, "The driver was trapped in the front seat while the other was able to come out himself. All officers received serious injuries. One got injuries to his back and shoulders. He got large cuts. I was the first responder here from the police."

Newsday spoke briefly with Defour at the scene. He said he was leaving the link road and heading straight across the road.

"The information is hazy right now. I was driving out of the link road, heading straight across (towards a road that leads to a T&TEC substation)."

"The van was behind and was turning right out of the link road. The accident happened at the intersection. I just feel the crash, and we ended up there," he said, pointing to the wreck.

Insp Lewis, Cpl Richardson, PC Jackman, and other officers visited the scene.

Richardson of the Gasparillo police station is leading the investigation.