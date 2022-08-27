TKR men, women crush Guyana in 6ixty

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Deandra Dottin at the 6ixty women's tournament in St Kitts. PHOTOS COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS -

Both Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) teams recorded crucial wins over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their respective SKYEXCH 6ixty men and women’s tournament matches at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Friday.

In their final preliminary match, TKR women stayed in the hunt for a spot in Sunday’s title match by a convincing six-wicket victory over the Guyana franchise.

Batting first, the Warriors lost their six allotted wickets in eight overs and were dismissed for 33 runs. No batter got to double figures as West Indies player Chedean Nation top scored with nine while Rachel Vincent finished on seven not out. Doing the damage with the ball for TKR was South African all-rounder Sune Luus, who bagged two wickets for six runs from two overs. Sheneta Grimmond (1/3), Hayley Jensen (1/5) and Geetika Kodali (1/10), who bagged the tournament’s inaugural hat-trick on Thursday, were also among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, TKR openers Deandra Dottin and Lee-Ann Kirby made light work of the Amazon bowlers as they raced to 34 without loss from 3.5 overs.

Dottin scored an unbeaten 22 from 15 balls (four fours) while Kirby hit one four in her six-run contribution, from eight balls. Six wides from the Amazon bowling attack aided TKR on their victorious quest.

The win propelled TKR atop the women’s 6ixty standings with four points and six sixes in the tournament. TKR also have a superior net run rate of 0.914.

They now await the result from Saturday’s final preliminary round match between second-ranked Guyana (four points, three sixes) and Barbados Royals (two points, six sixes) to see who will advance to Sunday’s inaugural title match.

The number of sixes hit will be used as a tie breaker if points are tied.

Additionally, the TKR men bounced back from their opening tournament loss on Thursday to secure an emphatic 47-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their second match at the same venue on Friday.

TKR batted first and were steered to 95/4 after 60 balls, courtesy opening batsman Tion Webster (27) and Terrance Hinds (23). Chipping in with the bat were Andre Russell, who scored an unbeaten 14, and New Zealander Tim Seifert.

Odean Smith (2/11) was the Warriors’ best bowler.

In Guyana's turn at the crease, stellar spells from TKR’s pace attack saw the batsmen capitulate for 48 runs from 8.1 overs.

Doing the damage with the ball was Ravi Rampaul (2/6), Jayden Seales (2/10), Hinds (1/4) and Anderson Phillip (1/15).

Top scoring for the Warriors was wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who struck an unbeaten 25. He was the only batsman to get to double figures.

In other men’s 6ixty matches on Friday, reigning Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also notched their first win in two matches played as they defeated St Lucia Kings by three wickets.

St Lucia Kings batted first and were dismissed for 66 in 8.4 overs with Johnson Charles (28) and Roshon Primus (12) top scoring.

Jaden Carmichael (2/6) and Jon-Russ Jagessar (2/28) captured two wickets each for St Kitts.

In reply, the hosts raced to a victorious 72/3 in six overs. Shane Rutherford took no prisoners as he blasted 24 not out from just five balls, including four sixes. Opener Evin Lewis also contributed with 22 from 15 balls.

Up to press time on Friday, Barbados Royals were in pursuit of Jamaica Tallawahs’ hefty 162/3 total after ten overs in the sixth men’s match.