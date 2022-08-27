Sulmona FSC, MAFAS-VEN FC in Trini-Ven futsal final

The MAFAS-VEN FC team got their ticket to the grand final of the Trini-Ven futsal league after beating Jovenes de Fe 3 goals by 2. - Grevic Alvarado

The Sulmona FSC and MAFAS-VEN FC teams will play the grand final of the Trini-Ven Futsal League.

Both advanced to the title game after two high-level semifinals at Constantine Park, Macoya last Sunday.

Sulmona FSC got its ticket by beating Espartanos FSC 7-3. From the initial whistle, Sulmona began banging in the goals. Espartanos tried to react with the three goals in the second half but it was too little too late.

In the second semi-final, MAFAS-VEN FC recovered from a 0-2 deficit to beat Jovenes de Fe 3-2.

The grand final will be this Sunday at 2 pm on the Constantine Park field, Macoya. At 12 noon, Espartanos FC and Jovenes de Fe will play for third place.

Moises Perez McNish, president of the league, invited the community to attend both games.

“We are showing the local community we Venezuelans have not only come to work at TT, but also to do good things, and sport is one of them. We have a high-level futsal league with players who have been professionals in Venezuela,” he said.

There will also be a kickingball league at Constantine Park on Sunday, from 10am.