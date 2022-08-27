Seven years of failure from unions

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The talk in the town this independence is that the Prime Minister wasted seven years in power and that the Opposition needs to stop opposing as that translates as not good enough to govern TT. So, if not the PNM or the UNC, who we go put?

I am not going to call names but none of the aspirants so far can win enough votes and precious seats. They are all window-dressing political parties, bar one or two of the more talked about that can boast of having better political curtains flying from open windows.

Why am I and many others unimpressed? Because talk is cheap. Verbal threats are even cheaper. Revealing confidential information when backed into a corner says buying prime minster-type curtains is expensive for political image.

Not so far in the political background, kicking up political mud, we have the trade union fraternity. It has been of little help to either the PNM or the UNC. It continues to rumble in the jungle of public opinion.

The trade union agenda is dedicated scaremongering and sabre-rattling. The “if we do not get what we want, all hell will break loose” scenario is stale. The unions’ response to the six-month export ban on the scrap iron industry is to ramp up the scaremongering. Read my lips here. It had to happen. We needed to stop copper thefts and sales for the very safety of TT.

Did any union leader consider asking for assistance on behalf of the suffering scrap iron workers? What about approaching Minister of Social Development Donna Cox before encouraging brain-dead chaos?

Chaos is not attractive to the general citizenry. How would you rate public response to the unions’ motorcade in the middle of independence celebrations throughout the country?

The families of scrap iron workers need urgent government intervention until the scrap iron ban ends.

Seven years of less than perfect service from the collective TT trade unions? So what is new?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin