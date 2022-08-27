Police seek help to identify murder victims in Longdenville

POLICE are still to determine the identities of two men who were murdered in Longdenville early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the men were discovered with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to their heads in Ravine Sable, Longdenville after 5 am.

One man was found wearing a vest and boxer shorts. The other was only wearing a pair of boxers. A silver vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the area before the bodies of the two men were found.

Contacted on Saturday, officers at the Chaguanas Police Station said the men have not been identified and investigations are continuing.

This was the second double homicide in which the victims have been unidentified.

On August 19, the bodies of two men were discovered in Chaguaramas by a farmer who was on his way to tend to his crops.

One of the men was reported to be of East Indian descent while the other was said to be of mixed descent. Police investigations into this matter are also ongoing.