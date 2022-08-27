Phoebe Sandy 13th in Junior World time trial

Phoebe Sandy -

Trinidad and Tobago’s Phoebe Sandy placed 13th in the Junior Track Cycling World Championships women’s 500m time trial in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday.

Sandy completed the distance in 37.465 seconds pedalling at an average speed of 48.044kmph. Korean Chaeyeon (35.103s), German Clara Schneider (35.173s) and Belgian Julie Nicolaes (35.389s) were the top three finishers.

Sandy is expected to conclude her junior worlds debut in the women’s keirin beginning Saturday.

Previously, she was eliminated in the sprint round of 16 while compatriot Devante Laurence was ousted in the first round of men’s sprint qualifying and unable to progress to round two in the keirin.