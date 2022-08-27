New appointments to Statutory Authorities Service Commission
FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said Cabinet has approved the appointments new members to the board of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission (SASC).
They will serve for a period of two years, in accordance with Section 4 of the Statutory Authorities Act.
In a statement, Imbert said Cabinet approved the appointments on Thursday.
They are Dr Gloria Edwards-Joseph (chairman), Dr Sterling Frost (deputy chairman), Arlene Mc Comie (member), Judith Morrian-Webb (member) and Eric James (member).
Edwards-Joseph is a former director of personnel administration, a management consultant and a lecturer in organisational management and behaviour.
She is the holder a doctorate in business administration in public policy, a master’s in business administration in human resource management and a BSc in sociology and management studies.
Frost is a professor of practice in management studies at UWI and an international management executive. He is the holder of a doctorate and a master’s in business administration and is also currently deputy CEO of First Citizens Bank.
Mc Comie is a senior executive in human resource management and business development and a former permanent secretary.
She is the holder of an MBA in public sector management, a BBA in industrial psychology and a BSc in sociology.
Morrian-Webb is an international management professional and educator. She is the holder of an MSc in education planning and curriculum development, an MBA, and a BSc in management studies. James is a former permanent secretary. He is the holder of a master’s in economic policy and planning and a BSc in economics.
Imbert welcomed these people to their new assignment in the service of Trinidad and Tobago.
"It is expected that their instruments of appointment will be issued shortly."
