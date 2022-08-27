New appointments to Statutory Authorities Service Commission

First Citizens deputy CEO Sterling Frost has been appointed as deputy chairman of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission. - FILE PHOTO

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said Cabinet has approved the appointments new members to the board of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission (SASC).

They will serve for a period of two years, in accordance with Section 4 of the Statutory Authorities Act.

In a statement, Imbert said Cabinet approved the appointments on Thursday.

They are Dr Gloria Edwards-Joseph (chairman), Dr Sterling Frost (deputy chairman), Arlene Mc Comie (member), Judith Morrian-Webb (member) and Eric James (member).

Edwards-Joseph is a former director of personnel administration, a management consultant and a lecturer in organisational management and behaviour.

She is the holder a doctorate in business administration in public policy, a master’s in business administration in human resource management and a BSc in sociology and management studies.

Frost is a professor of practice in management studies at UWI and an international management executive. He is the holder of a doctorate and a master’s in business administration and is also currently deputy CEO of First Citizens Bank.

Mc Comie is a senior executive in human resource management and business development and a former permanent secretary.

She is the holder of an MBA in public sector management, a BBA in industrial psychology and a BSc in sociology.

Morrian-Webb is an international management professional and educator. She is the holder of an MSc in education planning and curriculum development, an MBA, and a BSc in management studies. James is a former permanent secretary. He is the holder of a master’s in economic policy and planning and a BSc in economics.

Imbert welcomed these people to their new assignment in the service of Trinidad and Tobago.

"It is expected that their instruments of appointment will be issued shortly."