My ‘goat mouth’

THE EDITOR: With the upcoming Independence Day parade, I must advise on several potholes on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, the main parade route, between the Queen’s Park Oval and the Police Barracks. I would hate to see one of the participants (including the mounted branch) trip and fall because of a pothole.

Please attend to them as some of my friends tell me I have “goat mouth” – and you know what that means.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook