Kings register first victory in men's 6ixty

St Lucia Kings batsman Roston Chase strikes a boundary during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 7 between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

ST LUCIA Kings registered their first victory in the men's 6ixty tournament on Saturday, by eight runs, over Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Kings, who were sent in to bat first, posted 109 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Player of the Match Roshon Primus hitting 48 off 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes, and opener Johnson Charles 32 off 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes.

Pace bowler Joshua James took two wickets for 25 runs for the Tallawahs.

In response, the Tallawahs were only able to reach 101/4, with Amir Jangoo hitting 44 (20 balls, three fours and three sixes) and captain Rovman Powell 34 (25 balls, two fours and three sixes). Fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn claimed 2/18 for the Kings.

The Tallawahs remain top of the six-team group with four points, while the Kings are currently third with two points.

The other men's 6ixty matches on Saturday's schedule are the Guyana Amazon Warriors versus Barbados Royals at 12.30 pm, and the Trinbago Knight Riders against the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at 5.30 pm.

In the lone women's 6ixty contest on Saturday, the Royals will square off against the Amazon Warriors from 3 pm.

The men's semifinals and final, as well as the women's final, will take place on Sunday.