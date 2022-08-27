Jamaica PM arrives in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for diamond jubilee celebrations

Andrew Holness -

JAMAICA’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is will be attending this year's Independence Day celebrations, will arrive in the country on Sunday night.

Both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago celebrate its diamond jubilee of independence having gained independence from Britain in 1962. Jamaica gained its independence on August 6.

Holness will be part of a media conference on August 29 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The following day he will be a special guest at the National Independence Gala Concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

On Thursday, at a media briefing, Gold Commander for the Independence Day parade, acting DCP Wendell Williams said Holness will attend the Independence Day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah and then the Toast to The Nation ceremony that follows at NAPA.

Holness will then leave for Jamaica on September 1.