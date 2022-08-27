Great service at the EBC Penal office

THE EDITOR: This past week my wife and I visited the Elections and Boundaries Commission office in Penal to renew our National Identification Cards. We had made online appointments and arrived exactly at the required time.

As soon as we entered the office we were greeted warmly and asked how we could be assisted. We mentioned the transaction that was needed and immediately assistance came. Within 15 minutes we were finished and on our way.

While there I observed an elderly man walk in and enquire about the process. An employee took her time to explain the way forward, going so far as to complete the transaction within minutes.

Far too often we hear of poor service in the public service. This time, however, excellent service must be highlighted. The young women who assisted us as well as the other employees seem very enthusiastic about providing good and flawless service.

Kudos to the members of staff at that location. Keep up the great work and thank you for your service.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando