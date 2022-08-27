Former Newsday journalist autopsy inconclusive

Suzanne Mills. -

The autopsy of former Newsday journalist Suzanne Mills was inconclusive, police said, because of the advanced stage of decomposition.

Mills’s body was found at her Diamond Vale home on August 14. Police reported that neighbours called them after noticing a smell coming from her house at Aquamarine Drive.

After days of delays, her autopsy was done on Thursday. Police said they were not excluding that her death was owing to natural causes and were awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Mills was reported missing in August 2019 and was found the day after. She wrote an article detailing how she needed time away from everyone and spent the time at a hotel.

The 59-year-old was the daughter of Therese Mills, founding editor-in-chief of Newsday.