"Easy baking"

Coconut roll - Wendy Rahamut

The long July/August vacation is quickly coming to a close, the weather is rainy and glum, lots of hustling to get everything in order for back to school. It’s times like this I get the urge to bake, for me baking is therapeutic. How about trying a bread pudding, you can put this together and refrigerate overnight, the next day pop it into the oven.

If you are looking for a quick breakfast treat or tea time savoury treat try the cheesy scones, they are easy and cheesy, what’s not to love!

And if you are looking for a longer project try the long-time coconut roll, it does include many steps but the end result is so very worthwhile, think of the leftovers!

Bread pudding with caramel rum sauce

1 cup boiling water

1 cup raisins

6 eggs

⅔ cup granulated sugar

4 cups milk

2 tsp vanilla essence

2 tsp grated orange zest

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1½ tsp cinnamon

1 large loaf white bread

Preheat oven to 350F.

Butter a 12-inch baking dish.

Pour boiling water over raisins and allow to soak for 10 minutes.

Heat milk in saucepan.

In a mixing bowl beat eggs with sugar add milk, vanilla, orange zest and spices.

Cut bread into one inch cubes, pour custard over bread cubes, add raisins.

Pour mixture into dish.

Bake in a water bath for about 50 to 60 minutes.

Cool until warm.

Rum sauce

1½ cup brown sugar

1½ cup evaporated milk or light cream

½ cup dark rum

½ tsp flaked salt

In a heavy saucepan melt sugar and cook until it turns a caramel colour.

Averting your face add the milk gently, it will bubble vigorously. Cook and stir until mixture is homogeneous. Strain stir in rum and salt.

Serve warm over bread pudding.

Makes approx 3½ cups.

Cheesy, herby tender scones

6 cups all-purpose flour

6 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, very cold, cut into cubes

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1½ cups chopped fresh chive

1 bunch French thyme, leaves removed

1 hot pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 16 oz tub full cream all natural yoghurt

Pre-heat oven to 400 F.

In a large mixing bowl place flour, baking powder and salt.

With a pastry blender cut butter into flour until the mixture resembles fine peas.

Add cheese, chive, thyme, and pepper, gently stir.

Whip the yoghurt until smooth and add mixture to flour, stir gently with a wooden spoon until mixture holds together. Turn the mixture onto a floured surface.

Divide into 2 parts.

Very gently knead to a rough ball. Gently press out each piece with your hands to about 1 inch thickness. Using floured cutters stamp put scones.

Place onto a baking sheet and sprinkle on some extra grated cheese.

Bake for 30-35 mins until golden and risen.

Makes 20 scones.

Island style, long-time coconut roll

Pastry:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup shortening

1 tbs brown sugar

1 tbsp vinegar

⅓ cup cold water, approx.

Place flour in a large bowl.

Cut shortening into flour until it becomes like peas.

Combine vinegar with water. Sprinkle liquid evenly over flour mixture and gather together loosely. It will be very rough.

Turn dough out onto a floured surface and pat into a rough rectangle. Roll dough into a rectangle about 10x16" long

Fold long ends of dough into centre and then fold in half like a book.

With smooth end on your left, roll into another rectangle and fold again.

Turn dough as you did the first time, and roll and fold a third time. Wrap and refrigerate dough for about 30 minutes or until ready for use.

Filling

2 cups freshly grated coconut

2 cups sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 sticks clove

¼ tsp grated nutmeg,

¼ cup water

1-2 drops pink food colouring

Assembly:

2 tbs melted butter

1 egg white

2 tbs granulated sugar

In a medium saucepan place all the ingredients for the filling, cook over a medium heat until bubbly and thick, about 5-8 minutes. You don’t want the liquid to dry out. Remove clove. Add the colouring to make a light pink colour. Cool.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Roll pastry out to ¼-inch thickness or 12x20 inch rectangle.

Brush with 2 tbs melted butter, now evenly spread coconut mixture, distribute evenly, leaving a 1-inch border.

Beginning at long end, roll up jelly roll style, seal ends and place on a baking tray seam side down.

Brush with egg white and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until golden.

Remove, cool slightly, then slice the log diagonally into pieces about 1½ inches in width.

Place back on baking tray and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes.

Remove and cool on racks.

Makes 10 to 12 pieces.

