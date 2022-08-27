Dance 'In De Paint' at Tyrico Bay

Revellers enjoy themselves at In De Paint Dance at Tyrico Bay in 2019. - Courtesy Caesar's Army

Following a lengthy pandemic with prolonged restrictions, Caesar's Army will be hosting In De Paint Dance on August 31 at Tyrico Bay.

A release from Caesar's Army said this signature event has been running for 12 years and its commander in chief Jules Sobion's said it's a favourite event experience that Caesar's Army produces. In De Paint Dance is a J'Ouvert beach party held on every August 31, from 2-8 am.

"Patrons can anticipate a celebration of red, white, and black in the form of paint, water and powder to symbolise the elements of our powerful nation. Along with experiencing the décor, entertainment, food, the vigour and spirit of our people, patrons will also be immersed in all that is Trinbago, and throughout the experience, even more surprises will be revealed," the release said.

Kes The Band will perform at the event for the first time with other surprise performances in store.

Caesar's Army and team will provide "strong security and a substantial lifeguard presence," the release said.