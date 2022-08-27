Change timing on traffic light

THE EDITOR: I would like to appeal to the powers that be to consider lengthening the timing for the changing of the traffic light allowing vehicles heading East to turn from Wrightson Road onto Dock Road as well as to exit Dock Road onto Wrightson Road.

If drivers obey the lights only two vehicles are able to traverse the intersection before the light turns green. Unfortunately, many drivers proceed on the red light, giving rise to the potential for a serious accident. Given the volume of cars that use this area daily, I recommend that the timing be adjusted for this signal.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

via e-mail