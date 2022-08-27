Celebrating 60

THE EDITOR: Six decades ago, on August 31, 1962, Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation. When someone says they are independent what they really mean is that they have the freedom and ability to make informed decisions in life without having to ask other people for permission, help or money and they take full responsibility for all their activities. Can this statement be attributed to our nation?

It is quite an accomplishment to celebrate a 60th anniversary but can we as a people truly say we have all really enjoyed the benefits of being an independent nation?

There are many positive achievements, most of which can be ascribed to our sportsmen and women, our cultural artistes, our academics, among others. But if an analysis is done on the state of our economic, social, cultural, law enforcement, justice and political apparatus, the negatives therein would outweigh the positives.

Additionally, after 60 years of independence we still have an inequitable education system, intolerable road conditions, an inefficient public transport, exorbitant food prices, floods every time it rains, poor and unreliable health services, an inadequate water supply, a high crime rate, an inefficient justice system, an underdeveloped and unsustainable agricultural sector, an unidentifiable national cultural identity and a lack of sustainable employment.

While they keep saying we are all in this together, those who have continue to thrive while those who don’t suffer. As a result, the average citizen does not have an equal opportunity to access the various public facilities and amenities, all this against the background of billions of dollars of our national patrimony being squandered on unsustainable areas of growth over the years.

As an independent nation we still cannot get our politics right as our politicians continuously blame each other amid allegations of corruption and misbehaviour in public office and do not accept accountability for their failures while in office to meaningfully address the issues affecting the citizenry.

Instead, opportunities to promote racial strife, religious conflict and intolerance, political isolation and victimisation are exploited by politicians who conveniently at election time remember our Constitution as it relates to the rights of citizens and these words from our national anthem: “Here every creed and race finds an equal place.”

Will it take another 60 years for those in authority to put party politics aside and seriously address the issues of corruption, inflation, crime, proper representation, inappropriate political appointments, indiscipline among our youths, poor and inefficient public services, sustainable infrastructural and economic development and all the other issues which impact on the lives of our citizens?

What about the outdated labour legislation affecting our industrial relations landscape? When will there be amendments to make the playing field level and provide that much needed protection for working class citizens?

Our nation has gained independence but based on the foregoing there is an absence of leadership to achieve our national objectives. As ordinary citizens we do not have any impact on the operations of our government which is controlled by politicians who operate as monarchs and instead of operating as servants of the people, they are operating as the owners of the nation.

So, as we celebrate this important milestone in the life of our nation, it is incumbent upon us as citizens to understand that we have the power to determine the course of our nation and ensure that we become truly independent.

Surely being independent means more than a celebration of activities, fireworks and a parade. Once that is the focus then being independent would become insignificant and would only be remembered when we commemorate August 31, 1962, which to many is just another day on our calendar and another opportunity to enjoy a public holiday.

We would only achieve political and economic freedom and appreciate the real value of independence when we as a people do everything necessary to mobilise and organise so that we could bring about that revolutionary change in our Constitution and governance systems and in the process create, build and develop a system of governance which would take into account the views, needs and aspirations of the ordinary citizens of a multiracial, multiethnic, multireligious TT.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail