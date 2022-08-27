bp Renegades enters new era, celebrates 60 years of Trinidad and Tobago independence

bp Renegades members play in front of their old logo for the last time. - Sureash Cholai

THE bp Renegades Steel Orchestra launched a new logo and new era for the legendary steelband at an event at its Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, panyard on Friday. The band, along with sponsors bpTT, also celebrated 60 years of independence for TT. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai was on hand to capture these images.