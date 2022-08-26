Wasn’t there $ for potholes?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Of all the ridiculous ideas bandied about, we now will have a pothole company replete with yet another CEO and board of directors to add to the cost of pothole repair.

Under past governments the Ministry of Works had one or more pothole trucks equipped with everything needed to patch holes. This was a simple, sustainable method that could be expanded upon under existing management structures.

Additionally, according to Prime Minister Rowley, covid19 contingencies basically consumed all the money so nothing was left to fix potholes. But what about the $3.5 billion allocated to the ministry for 2021 (an increase of $500 million over 2020). Was not some of this always allocated to fix potholes?

Things don't add up. We are all not financially illiterate.

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain