Walcott just shy of Diamond League javelin medal

Keshorn Walcott -

Trinidad and Tobago’s double-Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott missed out on a Wanda Diamond League podium spot in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday after placing fourth in the men’s javelin.

Walcott threw the spear 83.38 metres and fell less than half of a metre short of the bronze medal.

Winning gold was Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India with his 89.08m effort. Silver went to Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who threw 85.88m, and American Curtis Thompson earned bronze with 83.72m.