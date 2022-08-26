Two Chaguaramas bodies still unidentified

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

A week after the grisly discovery in Chaguaramas of two men who had been tied up and shot dead, police are still trying to determine their identities. As a result they have issued a press release seeking the public's assistance.

On August 19, shortly after noon, a farmer on his way to tend his crops discovered two bodies along Guave Road, off Macqueripe Road, Chaguaramas.

One man was approximately five feet seven inches tall. He had long black hair with a black and greying beard. He was brown in complexion, slim built and appeared to be of East Indian descent. He was wearing a green jersey, three-quarter cream-coloured pants, a silver watch and grey Nike slippers.

The other man was approximately five feet ten inches tall, with short hair and a black beard. He was fair in complexion, medium-built and appeared to be of mixed descent. He was wearing a white vest, blue three-quarter pants and a black-and-white Jordans.

Anyone with information that can help identify these bodies is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Office. 625-8234/624-5230. All calls are confidential.