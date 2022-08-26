TKR crush Guyana for first men's 6ixty win

Trinbago Knight Riders pacer Ravi Rampaul celebrates a wicket in the 6ixty tournament. Photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) bounced back from their opening SKYEXCH 6ixty men’s tournament loss on Thursday to secure an emphatic 47-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in their second match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Friday.

Batting first, TKR were steered to 95/4 after 60 balls, courtesy opening batsman Tion Webster (27) and Terrance Hinds (23). Chipping in with the bat were Andre Russell, who scored an unbeaten 14, and New Zealander Tim Seifert.

Odean Smith (2/11) was the Warriors’ best bowler.

In Guyana's turn at the crease, stellar spells from TKR’s pace attack saw the batsmen capitulate for 48 runs from 8.1 overs.

Doing the damage with the ball was Ravi Rampaul (2/6), Jayden Seales (2/10), Hinds (1/4) and Anderson Phillip (1/15).

Top scoring for the Warriors was wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who struck an unbeaten 25. He was the only batsman to get to double figures.

In other 6ixty matches on Friday, reigning Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also notched their first win in two matches played as they defeated St Lucia Kings by three wickets.

St Lucia Kings batted first and were dismissed for 66 in 8.4 overs with Johnson Charles (28) and Roshon Primus (12) top scoring.

Jaden Carmichael (2/6) and Jon-Russ Jagessar (2/28) captured two wickets each for St Kitts.

In reply, the hosts raced to a victorious 72/3 in six overs. Shane Rutherford took no prisoners as he blasted 24 not out from just five balls, including four sixes. Opener Evin Lewis also contributed with 22 from 15 balls.