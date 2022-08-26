St James man gunned down on Thursday night

File photo/Jeff Mayers

Matthew John, 36, of 36 Upper Bournes Road, St James, was shot and killed on Thursday night by unknown gunmen.

St James police responded to a report of gunshots at Bournes Road just after 8 pm. When they arrived they found a pool of blood and several spent shells.

Police learned that John and another unidentified man had been shot and had been taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

John died in hospital and the second victim is warded in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.