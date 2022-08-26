Scrap those protests

Attorney General Reginald Armour - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: I make three observations about the impasse between the Government and members of the scrap iron sector.

Firstly, these people cannot claim to be law-abiding in one breath and to be threatening law-breaking behaviour in the next. It is a contradiction and represents a complete failure of their understanding of what is right and what is wrong and unlawful.

A life of crime should never be touted as an alternative to one's current way of life – even in the worst of circumstances. But to insinuate that increases in larceny and other crimes are an expected and acceptable response to the Government's plans to regulate the industry are not only illogical but counter intuitive as well.

Secondly, the Attorney General is on record as stating that even though the proposed ban is for six months, he and his team would be working diligently to bring the proposed legislation to Parliament far in advance of that deadline. It therefore serves no good purpose to threaten to bring legal action against the Government at this time. Especially since any such action would no doubt delay the haste with which the AG's office can deliver on his promise.

Are the workers and owners of the scrap iron sector prepared to take legal action, knowing that in doing so they may keep themselves on the breadline for six, nine or even 12 months?

Lastly, over the years too many people have been victims of the activities of purported members of the scrap iron sector for there to be any great outpouring of support for their cause. So please spare us the added inconvenience and expense of blockades and protests. We do not support them when they break the law, when copper cables are cut, stolen and sold; and we certainly do not condone it when they burn tyres, defacing public property and disrupting traffic.

This disruption could have been long avoided, had the illegal side of business been dealt with years ago (as it was in Jamaica and Guyana). Instead, the old adage, in the absence of self-regulation legislate, rings true. And the blame lies squarely on the people in the scrap iron industry.

G ELIAS

Cascade