Police seek public's help in finding missing teens and man

Tyrese Dial - Photo courtesy TTPS

The police are asking for assistance to find two teenage girls and two missing men.

Police said Angelina Francois, 16, of of Third Street, Barataria, was last seen at 12.30 am, on Thursday. The teen was reported missing at the Morvant Police Station on August 25.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a pair of black 3⁄4 pants and a pair blue slippers. Francois is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall, with a slim build and brown complexion.

In the other incident involving a teenage girl, police said Chelsea Balgobin, 15, of South Central Street, Point Fortin, was last seen on August 22 and was reported missing to the Point Fortin Police Station on the same day she was last seen.

Balgobin is of East Indian descent, slim built with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt.

The third missing person is Tyrese Dial, 21, of El Carmen Road. Dial was last seen on August 19 and was reported missing on Wednesday to the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Dial who is of African descent is brown in complexion, slim built, approximately 130 pounds, five feet, ten inches tall, crossed eyed and has a tattoo of ‘TYRESE’ on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and black sandals.

The other missing man is Deodath Ramkissoon, 32, of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna. Ramkissoon was last seen on August 25. Police did not identify what he was last seen wearing or any of his physical features.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four are asked to contact the nearest police station or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS and use the police service app.