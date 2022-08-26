Penal man drowns in floodwater

Anand Boysie

A man drowned while driving to drive through floodwater in the Princes Town district on Thursday.

Anand Boysie, 40, of La Costena Development in Penal, was found in the back seat of his van, which was submerged in water.

A police report said at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Boysie was driving his van along M1 Tasker Road near Cedar Hill Estate Road.

Eyewitnesses told the police he tried to drive through the floodwater, but the van was swept away into a river on the southern side of the road.

Passers-by tried in vain to save him.

Fire officers and police were alerted. FSO Sylvan and civilians later retrieved the van.

Boysie was found unresponsive in the back seat and a DMO declared him dead.

Insp Phillip, Sgt Dookhoo and other Princes Town police visited the scene.

Members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team were stuck in traffic on their way there. The tem's leader Vallence Rambharat said, "Our trainer/member Mark Chin Aleong was able to get to the scene and attempted with others to rescue the victim."