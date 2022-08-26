Palo Seco woman charged with daughter’s murder

Deniel Rechier - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 25-year-old woman is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of her seven-year-old daughter, Mckenzie Hope Rechier.

The police charged Deniel Rechier, 25, of Palo Seco, after receiving instructions from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Thursday.

A police release on Friday said Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad and Insp Jones, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III, supervised the investigations and PC Bhola laid the charge.

On August 20, Santa Flora police found the child's body on a mattress at her home at 7 Road Extension in Palo Seco. They believe she died the day before they found the body.

The same day, they arrested Rechier, who is unemployed.

An autopsy found Mckenzie had been manually strangled.