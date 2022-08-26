Mohit slams Cox for promise to scrap-iron workers

CHAGUANAS East MP Vandana Mohit criticised Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox for comments Cox made about assistance for scrap-iron workers and parenting.

Mohit made her criticisms in separate statements on Thursday.

In one statement, she slammed Cox for saying workers affected by Government's decision to ban scrap-iron exports for six months could apply to her ministry for grants.

"Again, the PNM government embarks on deceit and aims to hoodwink the population by their and her public pronouncements."

Mohit claimed none of the people affected by the industry's six-month closure would be" eligible for the grants." She said any such assistance would not come in time before the reopening of school next month.

"The government must immediately develop a mechanism to assist struggling families affected by this unwarranted closure, in order to school and feed their children."

In a second statement, Mohit wondered if Cox was trying to find scapegoats when she spoke about a "parenting crisis" at the recent launch of her ministry's parenting workshop.

"It seems that she has just woken up from her slumber and now realises there is cause for concern."

Mohit agreed that there are some circumstances where parents are responsible for their children's gravitating to a life of crime and/or illicit behaviour.

But she claimed Cox did not provide any data to support her arguments about this.

"It is quite intriguing and disingenuous for the minister to lay blame for government failures at the feet of parents."

Mohit described comments made by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob at the same event as "a mere statement to compensate for the inability by the police service to address the rampant and escalating crime wave engulfing the nation."