Ministries, state enterprises too?

THE EDITOR: WASA has hired Credit Chex, a private company, to go after delinquent customers who have not paid their water bills for two or more years.

I guess they include those who get little or no water at all, as the company is on a drive to transform the state agency into a financially viable company.

Going after delinquent clients is an exercise that should have been ongoing for years and now begs the question: What were the people at WASA doing all these years that they now have to bring in a private company to do its collections?

It will be interesting to see if Credit Chex goes after government ministries and state enterprises, which we are told owe WASA millions. And what action, if any, will be taken.

Let's see.

C PETERS

via e-mail