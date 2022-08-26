Jereem Richards captures Diamond League 200m bronze

Jereem “The Dream” Richards extended his good run of form by capturing men’s 200m bronze at the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

Richards executed another sub-20 performance by stopping the clock at 19.95 seconds.

Winning gold and silver, respectively, were Americans Noah Lyles, in 19.56s, and Michael Norman, in a season’s best of 19.76s.

At the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Richards successfully defended his men’s 200m title in a new meet record time of 19.80s. He also anchored TT to men’s 4x400m relay gold alongside Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio.