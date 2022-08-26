Interviews for new Tobago Cepep positions next week

Secretary of Community Development Terance Baynes - THA

Over 600 people have submitted applications to fill the vacant Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) positions at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport.

Secretary of the division Terance Baynes told Newsday this on Thursday.

Baynes said: “The applications closed about a week and a half ago to two weeks ago. We had over 600-plus applications for the 24 positions and we have started a shortlisting which ends tomorrow (August 26).”

He said interviews with those shortlisted are expected to begin next week.

On July 1, Cepep workers received their termination letters signed by the administrator of the division, Earland Kent, which ended their contracts with immediate effect.

The letters said, “The Cepep programme is a national social mechanism aimed at providing short term to medium-term employment for semi-skilled and unskilled persons within their neighbourhoods.”

It said that the THA had cause to review the operation and administration of the programme, noting that previous reviews were done in 2008 and 2012.

It said in the most recent review, 2022, issues of duplication of functions between the different categories of staff, irreconcilable remuneration packages, a distortion of the reporting relationship with the programme, and the obsolescence of certain positions, among other anomalies, were discovered.

As a result, it said, the THA had to revise the organisational structure of the programme for optimum efficiency and service delivery and all contract positions had been made redundant.

Baynes had said the staff who received termination letters were free to reapply.