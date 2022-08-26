FC Ginga win Concept Coaching Youth Football tournament

FC Ginga, winners of the Concept Coaching Youth Football tournament. -

FC GINGA emerged as champions when the Concept Coaching Youth Football tournament was held at D’Abadie Recreation Ground, Arouca on August 7.

It was a close race for the crown as Cox Football Academy only finished second because of an inferior goal difference.

Trendsetter Hawks rounded off the top three.

Beatnix SC, Broadway Attackers and Cunupia FC also competed in the 14-and-Under tournament.

The tournament was played in a round-robin format.

Many individual prizes were distributed.

Captain of FC Ginga Elijah Diaz earned the Margaret Hall MVP award, Israel Bailey of Broadway Attackers won the best goalkeeper award and Stephen Pierre of FC Ginga copped the most outstanding coach award.

Diaz and Dorian Sparks shared the golden boot award for most goals.