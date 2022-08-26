Corneal appointed FIFA regional technical consultant

Anton Corneal -

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director Anton Corneal has been appointed FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean region. On Friday, the TTFA congratulated Corneal and extended best wishes.

Corneal will take up the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist TT among other nations in the Caribbean.

The TTFA is now in search of a new technical director and the position will soon be advertised.

Corneal had been appointed as TTFA technical director on February 1, 2022.

Corneal will be responsible for overseeing FIFA projects in over ten countries, including United States, Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Among Corneal’s main responsibilities will be:

To oversee technical leadership programs in the respective countries.

To assist with the technical leadership programs in the respective countries.

To assist with the organisation of webinars, courses and workshops on site and online.

To assist with the mentorship programs in the respective member associations.

To assist the high-performance team with the implementation of the high-performance programmes.

To assist with the analysis and verification of on-demand courses that may be requested by member associations in the region.

To be in regular contact with the technical directors of member associations.

Corneal told TTFA Media, “This is another opportunity to serve and assist countries in the region and the development of the game throughout. It remains a passion of mine to continue assisting with the development of our region and I am looking forward to working with each of the member associations on this path onwards.”

Corneal will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives under his new role.