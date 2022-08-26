Caribbean SXSW submissions open

Kalpee -

Submissions are now open for Caribbean artistes who wish to join the line-up for next year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) conference and festivals.

They open on August 26 and end in October.

Island Wave, a platform dedicated to bringing Caribbean music to the fore, made the announcement via a press release on Tuesday. It was founded by Christian Kalpee,

known in the music world as Kalpee.

Although TT artistes would have had a presence at the Austin, Texas international stage for at least eight years, with people like Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez and Machel Montano being among them, Island Wave started its own stage last year.

Kalpee pioneered the stage as part of the 2021 event. It is dedicated to up and coming, non-mainstream Caribbean artistes.

The release quoted Kalpee as saying, “I am so very appreciative of all the experiences I have been blessed with, in being able to travel internationally as part of my musical career.

“Through my travels I came to understand that what is lacking in the West Indies is structure and resources into the creative arts for us to compete with the rest of the world.

“This is how Island Wave came to be, as I realised that by coming together to represent Caribbean music with my peers, we can showcase our heritage, musical genres and individuality.” It is also supported by the MusicTT and the Jamaican Tourist Board.

The release said Island Wave wants to partner with other Caribbean governments and agencies.

The festival was held from March 11-20 this year.

Next year it will run from March 10-19.

Kalpee, Nailah Blackman, Tessellated, Jimmy October, Freetown Collective and Jaz Elise were the artistes representing the region this year.

The release said the post-event buzz being received is overwhelming and the conference and Island Wave announced the continuation of the stage come next year and beyond.