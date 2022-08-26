Arima Table Tennis Club crowned ICWI TT League champs

Kenneth Parmanand -

ARIMA TABLE Tennis Club were crowned champions of the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Limited Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Champions League after they executed a 5-2 victory in the final against Legends United at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Wednesday.

Jonathan Van Lange notched two wins and Niran Bissu, Colin Wong and Krystian Sahadeo one each, on their way to capturing the inaugural title.

In the opening match, Van Lange came back from a set down to trump Yuvraaj Sookram 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8. Tyrese Knight pulled one back for Legends as he defeated Bissu 11-8, 11-5, 11-2.

However, Arima’s Van Lange returned to the table and regained the lead with an 11-7, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8 result. Bissu sent them 3-1 up when he defeated Dookram 11-6, 11-1, 11-6 in the fourth match.

Wong piled on the pressure when he beat veteran Kenneth Parmanand 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8.

Another veteran, Franklyn Seechan grabbed the second win for Legends as he got past Sahadeo 11-6, 11-7, 11-8.

But Wong affirmed victory for Arima in the seventh match with a nail-biting 8-11, 11-9, 14-12, 9-11, 14-12 triumph over a persistent Parmanand.