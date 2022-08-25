We need a pothole hotline?

- Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I commend whoever is responsible for the “patching” of potholes in Port of Spain and environs. Temporary, but a step in the right direction.

My contribution at no cost to the city is to inform of some potholes that have been missed. Two of importance are on Warren Street in Woodbrook heading east, right after the Maraval River bridge, and at the intersection of Roberts and Carlos Streets, in front of the old Legends mas camp. Treacherous holes, to say the least.

I wish there was a hotline number that we could call in to report the potholes. Like WASA leaks. Makes sense, doesn’t it?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook