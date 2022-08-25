WASA repairs broken line in northeast Trinidad

FILE PHOTO

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) reported on Thursday that repairs to a broken 42-inch transmission line at the North Oropouche water treatment plant have been completed.

In a statement, WASA said the work, in the ​​Valencia area, was completed ahead of time.

It said, “Crews have worked day and night since last Tuesday night and completed the repair work overnight." The plant restarted at 8 am on Thursday, 38 hours ahead of the scheduled time, 10 pm on Friday, the statement said.

WASA thanked the repair team members for their hard work and dedication to completing the jos as quickly as possible.

The authority said it was now working to restore service to affected areas according to established schedules.

However, it said: “Customers are advised it may take up to 48 hours for service to normalise in some areas."

Several communities in northeast Trinidad reported having had no pipeborne water since last week.

In Sangre Grande and Malabar the shortage has lasted for two weeks.

Trucks from regional corporations and private companies have been supplying water while the 42-inch-pipe rupture was repaired.