TT basketballers off to poor start at 3x3 U18 World Cup

TRINIDAD AND Tobago opened their 2022 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup campaign with back-to-back preliminary round losses against Egypt and Serbia in Debrecen, Hungary on Wednesday.

In their opening Pool A match, TT’s team, which comprise of Tyrese Fields, Jaden Roberts, Anderson Salazar and Ayodeji Iwaro, went down 21-13 to Egypt.

Later on, TT were again beaten, this time 21-11 against Serbia.

On Friday, they complete their group stage matches against the host nation and then Germany.

The team is coached by Kern George. This is also the first time that TT has qualified for a basketball World Cup (in any format).

After the World Cup, TT's next 3x3 assignment is set to be the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup (men and women) in Miami, United States, scheduled for November 3 - 6.

Within the last year, TT has fielded five teams in four regional/international tournaments - Junior Pan Am Games (U23 men), FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup (men and women), Caribbean Games (U23 women), and Commonwealth Games (men).