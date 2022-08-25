Time to get rid of Hinds, PM

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Having listened to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds at the PNM's public meeting on Tuesday on how well the Rowley-led government is fighting crime, I felt as though I was in the Twilight Zone.

Just on August 23 there were four murders within mere hours. Besides the increase in murders, the country has also seen an increase in robberies and in crime in general. So, I would love to know how the Government, especially Minister Hinds, is fighting crime? What new crime-fighting plans have been implemented and where are the statistics that show the Government is fighting crime?

It has to be laughable that Hinds can come to the public, the same public that he said it’s not his job to keep safe, and give such information.

What was even more laughable was to hear Hinds blame the rise in crime on the youths. Wasn't Hinds the former minister in charge of the youths? Therefore if youths are committing crime, then Hinds has failed yet again.

I must also ask what programmes were put in place to avoid youth delinquency, youth offences and also to rehabilitate youths? The nation would like to know.

Citizens are under threat and nothing is being done to keep us safe. Therefore I say that Hinds he has failed miserably.

I make a plea to the Prime Minister to please fire this man now. Keeping him would show that the PM would rather keep a failure than solve the crime problem.

BRIAN BAIG

via e-mail