Tallawahs crush Patriots by 55 runs in the 6ixty

JAMAICA Tallawahs delivered a resounding performance to win their SKYEXCH 6ixty men’s opening match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Thursday.

After posting a mammoth 139 all out in 9.5 overs, Tallawahs dismissed Patriots for 84 in 7.2 overs to win by 55 runs.

Fabian Allen struck 45 off 18 balls with two fours and three sixes to lead the way for Tallawahs.

Raymon Reifer and captain Rovman Powell also helped Tallawahs to the massive total. Reifer belted 38 not out off 19 deliveries and Powell cracked 32 off 13 balls.

Off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar was the only bowler who managed to contain the Tallawahs batsmen ending with 1/13 in two overs.

Patriots lost early wickets and were all out for 84.

South African Dewald Brevis gave Patriots a glimmer of hope with 34 off 11 balls and Evin Lewis made 15 off seven deliveries.

The Tallawahs trio of Jamie Merchant (2/8), Migael Pretorius (2/9) and Nicholson Gordon (2/16) grabbed two wickets apiece.

SUMMARISED SCORES

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 139 (9.5 overs) – Fabian Allen 45, Raymon Reifer 38 not out, Rovman Powell 32; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 1/13 vs ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS 84 (7.2 overs) – Dewald Brevis 34, Evin Lewis 15; Jamie Merchant 2/8, Migael Pretorius 2/9, Nicholson Gordon 2/16. Tallawahs won by 55 runs.