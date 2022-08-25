Sandy faces 500m time trial starter today

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Phoebe Sandy completes her 2022 Junior Track Cycling World Championships campaign, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in the women’s 500m time trial on Friday.

Sandy is the only Caribbean cyclist in this event and goes up against Canadian Madeline Lebreton in her opening heat four race.

The TT rider will be hoping to fare better in the time trial after she was eliminated in the sprint round of 16 on Wednesday.

Additionally, compatriot Devante Laurence was unable to get past the first round of men’s sprint qualifying. Laurence was 34th fastest, clocking 11.635 seconds at a speed of 61.882kmph.

Advancing fastest was German Danny Werner in 10.918 at 70.602kmph.

In the junior men’s keirin on Wednesday, Laurence placed sixth in heat four of round one and did not advance to the next round. He contested the repechage for another chance of qualifying but finished fifth and was eliminated.