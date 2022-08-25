PLAY PAN, DON'T 'FRAID POWDER

Desperadoes Steel Orchestra seranades the crowd as it is 'powdered' on Knox Street, Port of Spain, before the start of the parade. - Sureash Cholai

Pan Tribago hosted its Pan and Powder Parade from City Hall to the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai shares these images of the fun.