Nidco chair: 'Not our job to clear sites for Tobago airport'

Nidco chairman Herbert George - THA

THE clearing of sites within the various zones to accommodate the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport is not a function of the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), says its chairman Herbert George.

He was commenting on Tuesday’s meeting between THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and officials of China Railway Construction Ltd, the main contractor for the $1.2 billion airport expansion project.

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James and representative for Bon Accord/Crown Point Joel Sampson also attended.

Augustine said the meeting was held to protect the interest of residents dislocated by the project.

The meeting came two weeks after China Railway workers, accompanied by police, attempted to evict families in Crompston Trace, off Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, which falls within Zone D of the land acquisition initiative.

On August 11, the workers removed the residents’ appliances, furniture and other items from their houses and placed them at the side of the road.

The incident triggered a heated response from other residents, many of whom openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the attempted eviction took place. Several THA secretaries and assemblymen were also on hand to support the residents.

But after several hours of intense confrontation, the residents were allowed to stay in their homes until the matter is settled in the court. A determination is expected to be made by Friday.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has insisted that the State must treat the residents humanely in what he regarded as a highly emotional issue. He said they must also be properly compensated for their properties.

On Wednesday, George said he was not aware of the meeting between Augustine and China Railway officials.

“I am not aware and Nidco did not have to be aware,” he told Newsday.

“That whole issue of delivering the site or getting the site clear is not a Nidco issue.”

George said Nidco’s main focus was negotiating with the residents.

“Where it was a straightforward thing where we had to negotiate, we were tasked with that activity so we went out there, did the necessary, negotiated and closed deals with people who were willing.

“But when we got to that roadblock we have to toss it back to the State and say we can’t go any further because the people are not interested and there were other issues.

“So we just tossed it back to the State and have the state agencies deal directly with those persons. They are treating with the remaining few persons in the area to get the area cleared up.”

George said Nidco is “simply the project manager monitoring China Railway’s activity.

“But in terms of the acquisition, it is not a Nidco function at this point."

A second meeting was scheduled on Wednesday, according to Augustine. He posted on Facebook, "It is a closed meeting that is sanctioned by the court. It will be virtual with the lawyers from all sides."