National Trust hosts Graveyard Chronicle Tours

Lapeyrouse Cemetery - AYANNA KINSALE

The National Trust is hosting tours of prominent cemeteries – Graveyard Chronicle Tours: Dead Men’s Tales Edition – in Port of Spain and San Fernando.

These tours explore the well-known cemeteries in Port of Spain and San Fernando.

On September 3, the Lapeyrouse Cemetery Tour will tell the stories behind the people buried at this historic Port of Spain landmark.

This cemetery is the final resting place of loved ones, notable figures of the past, babies and victims of cholera who were buried with no name. Generations of history, sadness, mourning, grief, pride, all clash within these burial grounds.

On September 10 the tour goes to Paradise Cemetery in San Fernando, It ains to capture the essence of the southern city, telling the stories of its rise, its challenges and its past glories, its economy, culture and society. It also includes some stories from far-flung areas like Fyzabad, Piparo, the village of firsts, and more.

Though a cemetery may be a daunting place, it is one of the most valuable places in our country. It is important to remember those who have long gone, who have lived their lives, left their legacies and are now at peace.

These Graveyard Chronicle tours are only $75 for members of the National Trust and $125 for non-members.

For further info call 225-4750 between 9 am-4pm (Monday-Friday) or visit the National Trust website for online booking.